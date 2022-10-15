Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rises By 23.3%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.32.

BDRBF opened at $20.35 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

