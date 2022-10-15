Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Decreases By 44.8%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 216,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

