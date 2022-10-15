Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Grows By 36.1%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. 2,892,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.