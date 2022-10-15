Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Expands By 100.0%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELMTY remained flat at $4.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. Elementis has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

