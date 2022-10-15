Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Grows By 76.5%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 917.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 968.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,863 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELEV remained flat at $1.09 during midday trading on Friday. 11,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,159. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.