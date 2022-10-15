Short Interest in EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Grows By 31.1%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,913,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 3,747,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49,138.0 days.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock remained flat at $22.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

