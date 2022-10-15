Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Expands By 73.3%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOSLL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

