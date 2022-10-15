Short Interest in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Expands By 92.0%

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GDSTR remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. Goldenstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDSTR. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

