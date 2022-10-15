Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Expands By 81.1%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gravity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Gravity by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 85,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 49.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 9.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gravity by 181.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRVY stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 2,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

