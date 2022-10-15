Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Grows By 97.6%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the September 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance
INND remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,611,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,900,145. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.