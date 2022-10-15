Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Grows By 97.6%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the September 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

INND remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,611,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,900,145. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

