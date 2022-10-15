Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Expands By 96.3%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IMAQR remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

