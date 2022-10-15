Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Increases By 263.6%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of VBF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,410. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

