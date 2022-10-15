Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declines By 62.8%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 59,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,415. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

