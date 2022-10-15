Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Drops By 19.0%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of NLS Pharmaceutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 7.9 %

NLSPW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 5,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

