Short Interest in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Drops By 55.6%

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Price Performance

PCX stock remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsec Capital Acquisitions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

