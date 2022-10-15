Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Decreases By 36.1%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Petros Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Petros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PTPI remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Friday. 21,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PTPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

See Also

