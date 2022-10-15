Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Declines By 43.0%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Quhuo Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:QH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.11.
About Quhuo
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quhuo (QH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.