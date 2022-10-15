Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Drops By 19.4%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance

Shares of RETO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. 17,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

