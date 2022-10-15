Short Interest in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Drops By 50.0%

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 515,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,938,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 674,998 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,404,000.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAC remained flat at $9.85 on Friday. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.35.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.