Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Declines By 53.2%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 48.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 516,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,188. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

