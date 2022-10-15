Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Grows By 126.7%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RWAY. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RWAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 155.29%.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, Director John F. Engel purchased 8,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,178 shares of company stock worth $136,497. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

