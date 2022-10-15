Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Rises By 207.1%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of SNPHY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,091. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
