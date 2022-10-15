Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Rises By 207.1%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SNPHY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,091. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Featured Stories

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

