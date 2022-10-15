Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Rises By 37.7%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance

Simulated Environment Concepts stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,903. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

About Simulated Environment Concepts

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.