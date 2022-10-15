Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Grows By 84.4%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 739,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 400,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 821.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLTTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $3.23 during trading on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Further Reading

