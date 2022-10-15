Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Declines By 28.5%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 427,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

