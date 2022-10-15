Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Grows By 42.9%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEEE opened at $2.05 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 242,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

Further Reading

