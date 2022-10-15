Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Grows By 42.9%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Twin Vee Powercats Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of VEEE opened at $2.05 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
