Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Drops By 54.8%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

