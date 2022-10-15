Short Interest in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Drops By 19.6%

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

WOR traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.44. 137,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,716. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Industries

In related news, Director David P. Blom acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

