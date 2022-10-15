Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Declines By 49.2%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,400 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 1,353,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,874.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $8.52.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

