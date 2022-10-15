Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Declines By 49.2%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,400 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 1,353,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,874.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $8.52.
About WuXi AppTec
