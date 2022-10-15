Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIA opened at C$11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$845.64 million and a P/E ratio of 33.14. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.46.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$176.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIA. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

