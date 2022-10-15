SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.09. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 1,466 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.57.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
