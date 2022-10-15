SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.09. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 1,466 shares.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SIFCO Industries worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.