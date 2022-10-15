Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Up 38.0% in September

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,200 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 586,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 598,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $179,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $203,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SGML stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $31.33.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

