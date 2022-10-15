Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,281. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $24,301,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 1,347.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 289,427 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $10,571,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 46.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.