Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 534,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SILC traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.90. Silicom has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

