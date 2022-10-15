Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,890. Silver Bull Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

