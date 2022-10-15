Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

