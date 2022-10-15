Simmons Bank Acquires 2,807 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average of $225.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

