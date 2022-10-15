Simmons Bank Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $288.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

