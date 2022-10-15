Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $154.49 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

