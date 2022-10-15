Simmons Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $46.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

