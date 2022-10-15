Simmons Bank Sells 10,799 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

