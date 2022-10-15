Simmons Bank Sells 1,285 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

