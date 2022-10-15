Simmons Bank Sells 290 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $243.16 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day moving average is $249.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.