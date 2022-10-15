Simmons Bank Sells 711 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.