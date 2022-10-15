Simmons Bank Sells 956 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $42.16 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

