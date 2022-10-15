Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 628,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,064. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 18.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

