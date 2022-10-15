Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SPXCY traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

