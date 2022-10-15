Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Update

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sio Gene Therapies Price Performance
Shares of SIOX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 886,210 shares. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sio Gene Therapies
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.