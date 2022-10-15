Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in September

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKSBF remained flat at $11.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009. Skanska AB has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $26.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

