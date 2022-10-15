SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Short Interest Update

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, an increase of 274.0% from the September 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 288,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,944. SKYX Platforms has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

